WASHINGTON - On Tuesday, Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) announced her appointment by Chairwoman Virginia Foxx to serve as the Vice Chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.
"I am honored to be appointed by Dr. Virginia Foxx to serve as the Vice Chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce," Miller said. "Standing up for parental rights has been one of my top priorities in Congress, especially at a time when radical leftists are trying to indoctrinate children in the classroom. President Biden’s COVID mandates did permanent damage to small businesses and the educational potential of our students. The Biden Administration treated parents who showed up to school board meetings like domestic terrorists and violated Title IX protections for our daughters by forcing men into girls’ sports and girls’ locker rooms. I look forward to providing vigorous oversight of Biden's radical Department of Education and working with Dr. Foxx to put American families first!"
Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) released the following statement on her appointment of Congresswoman Miller:
“I am immensely proud to appoint Congresswoman Mary Miller to serve as the Vice Chair of the Education and the Workforce Committee for the 118th Congress. Over the past two years, she relentlessly fought for education freedom, supported our nation’s robust workforce, and defended the integrity of women’s sports. I remain confident that her unyielding commitment to workers and students will serve as a crucial asset for the Committee moving forward.”
