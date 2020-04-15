DANVILLE — Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the 2020 National Night Out event, which was scheduled to be hosted at each of the three Danville fire stations on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, has been canceled.
Last year’s National Night Out was a great success. The amount of support that the community showed in helping move it forward was greatly inspiring, according to the Danville Fire Department.
Because of its success, there were plans to host it again this year; but with the current conditions in our ever-changing environment, it is best to cancel this year’s event and look forward to making plans for National Night Out 2021, according to a press release from the fire department.
The date for the 2021 event will be published at a later time.
The fire department sincerely wants to thank everyone who stepped forward to offer their time and support of putting on this great event for our community and it looks forward to having it back next year.
About National Night Out: “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” began as an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, public safety community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
National Project Coordinator Matt Peskin said, “This is a night for America to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our fight for a safer nation. We invite neighborhoods nationwide to join us and ‘give crime a going away party.’”
For more information visit https://natw.org/about/.
