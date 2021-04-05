DANVILLE — This week, Danville Public Library encourages all community members to visit the library's website to explore and access virtual services and programs.
You can help the library by creating a 30-second video or written testimonial by completing the following sentence: I love Danville Public Library because…. You can send your video or text reply to jaugustson@danvillepubliclibrary.org or text your response to (217) 260-0337.
Danville Public Library offers a wide array of online resources that are available from the comfort of home, including eBooks, eAudiobooks, music, movies, training resources, reference tools and more.
April 4-10, 2021 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.
The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services. Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration.
During these challenging times, libraries of all types have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their patrons. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home.
Danville Public Library is supporting the community with virtual services such as Books Clubs are Murder!, DPL Writers’ Group, and Technology Classes.
This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.
For more information, visit the library’s website at danvillepubliclibrary.org. The library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Library hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.