The team of Illinois National Guard members and contract nurses have completed their assignment in Vermilion County.
The health department announced the end of the guard service following Tuesday night's vaccination clinic at the Danville Dans baseball game at Danville Stadium.
Doug Toole, health department administrator, said in a statement that the clinic was the last one that would be worked by the guard members and contract nurses, some of whom have been stationed in Danville since March.
"Over the past three months, they have helped us organize and run about 100 vaccination clinics. They have vaccinated a total of about 9,600 people — most of them Vermilion County residents," Toole said. "After tonight, some of them will return to their homes, and others will become part of mobile vaccination teams, travelling around the state to hold clinics at special events such as the Vermilion County Fair."
Toole said he greatly appreciated the efforts of the team.
"It is difficult to express our deep gratitude for this resource which was generously provided by the state," Toole said. "They arrived when they were most needed by this community, and they exceeded our every expectation."
Toole said 14 people were vaccinated at the Danville Stadium clinic.
Health officials also reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 — three residents in their 50s, one in their 40s, one in their 30s, and five teens. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 10,069, 54 of which are active.
The county's death toll from COVID-19 remains 145. There are currently six county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
The health department will be conducting one COVID-19 vaccination clinic per month at the health department beginning in July. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinics at the health department will be:
• July 14 — This will be Johnson and Johnson from 10-11 a.m. and Moderna from 11 a.m.-noon.
August 11 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency will offer Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at the Vermilion County Fair for fair attendees, from 5-9 p.m., through Sunday.
