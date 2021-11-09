WESTVILLE — Westville American Legion Volunteer Carl Trapp plans to spend the next year or so collecting additional names for the village's Veterans Honor Wall.
"I am collecting names for the next 12 to 14 months so we can update our Veterans Honor Wall in Westville," Trapp said.
He's asking families to contact him about finding missing Westville veterans' names to add to the wall.
It was a few years ago when the Westville Veterans Honor Wall received a facelift. There was a dedication ceremony for the wall in Zamberletti Park.
Plans for the renovation started around 2017 when Kenny Hooks noticed that the 1944 wall needed a makeover. Some of the veterans’ names on tags had fallen in the display cases.
"It looked terrible," Trapp said.
Local residents formed a committee to redo the wall. Committee members who worked on the wall update: chairmen Kenny and Lana Hooks, Carl and Jackie Trapp, Charlie and Georgette Sermersheim, Craig and Brendia Strako, Craig and Brandi Riggen, and Jeff and Aneita Dalbey.
The work on the wall has included: removing all the name tags, using bricks to fill the holes where the old name boards were, leveling the concrete sidewalks, power washing and painting the two Japanese cannons, power washing the concrete, adding flag poles and landscaping with donated mulch.
For the 2018 dedication ceremony, they ended up with at least 110 new names. With the new names, there was a total of 1,570. There were 184 World War I names; 955, World War II; 140, Korean War; 192, Vietnam War; 56, Desert Storm; 11, Lebanon and Grenada; and 32, the Global War on Terrorism.
One section was left blank, so more names could be added later.
The project also was assisted by local individuals and businesses, including Rich Darby and Trigard redoing the name boards and donating money for the masonry work.
The wall was erected in 1944 and the Japanese cannons added in 1946. The wall was redone in the early 1990s, and the Westville American Legion added the pillars in 1994.
Trapp said they decided to look for new names for the wall about every five years.
"New kids are going into the service and some coming out," he said.
He recently talked to a women whose husband's name was not on the wall.
In the last few weeks, he's had six new names to add to the wall.
They're using Facebook and word of mouth to get families to tell them about any names to add to the wall.
Trapp said he'd like to get as many names as possible for the wall by the beginning of 2023, and have all the names up there by Memorial Day of 2023.
For more information about adding names to the wall, contact Trapp at 217-504-2080.
