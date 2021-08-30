DANVILLE — Danville’s NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) has been pounding city pavements for the past four months to encourage more Danville and Vermilion County residents to get vaccinated.
Since April, the NAACP Branch 2009 has received $205,000 from the Illinois Public Health Association to lead a vaccination campaign and other services for the city’s most vulnerable populations.
Branch President Edward J. Butler says, “The Pandemic Health Navigator Program will enable us to answer the call of the vulnerable and underserved people who are most likely to be missing out on healthcare services in the community, such as access to vaccinations, COVID testing, and even food and medicine.”
Mary Ann McCullough is the health chairwoman for the NAACP branch and has supervised the training and deployment of six navigators who have visited the homes of more than 1,000 residents.
“I take my hat off to the navigators. They’ve been working very hard to educate people on the importance of vaccination, that it’s the best defense against this killer disease COVID,” McCullough said.
McCullough says that it often takes two or three visits before some people are convinced that the vaccination is safe.
“They read a lot of bunk on social media,” she says. “Navigators come armed to educate people on the facts. And then when that person agrees to get vaccinated, we’ll book an appointment for them or else even drive them ourselves to the health department or a pharmacy for the shot.”
McCullough keeps a spreadsheet to document each visit to residents throughout city neighborhoods that are primarily populated by people in low socio-economic status.
She says, “We not only help educate people on the importance of getting vaccinated and on being tested, the grant also enables us to support people’s personal needs for food or other medicine.”
Pastor Ken McCray can personally attest to the quality of the service he has received from navigators.
“I had recently suffered the loss of my wife due to COVID. Rev. Michael Hall is a navigator who came to assist me not only in safeguarding my own health and well-being but also in helping me during a time I wasn’t able to work due to a quarantine.”
Jasmine Gonzalez is a navigator who focused on supporting the Latino community.
“My daughter Jazzlyn, who’s a student at Danville High, often joins me as we meet with Spanish-speaking people to help encourage them to get vaccinated. The response we’ve gotten from the public has been overwhelmingly positive,” Gonzalez said.
Illinois Representatives Mike Marron and Tom Bennett as well as Senator Scott Bennett have been staunch supporters of the navigator program. Marron would like to see the grant continue into the next year and until COVID is eradicated.
“I believe that the NAACP can continue to make a real difference in addressing the low vaccination rate in Danville and Vermilion County,” Marron said.
After the current grant expires in October, McCullough is hoping for state funding that provides even greater latitude in the work of navigators.
She says, “I am authorized to administer vaccinations, and I believe our people would benefit if we had the vaccine available to us while the navigators were visiting neighborhoods. That way, we could provide the COVID vaccine right when someone requests one and not have to make an appointment and arrange transportation.”
Danville’s Branch 3009 of the NAACP is located on 703 N. Kimball St. in Danville, IL 61832, and is committed to equity and social justice. The NAACP welcomes anyone who shares this mission. To become a member, call Butler at 217-920-2825.
