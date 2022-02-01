DLO Musical Theatre will present “The Bridges of Madison County” on Feb. 11, 12 and 13 at the Fischer Theater in downtown Danville.
Based on the best-selling novel, “The Bridges of Madison County” tells the story of Francesca, an Italian woman who marries an American soldier and flees Italy for the fields of Iowa. Francesca’s family leaves her at home alone for four days to travel to the 1965 Indiana State Fair. When Robert Kinkaid, a National Geographic photographer, pulls into Francesca’s driveway asking for directions, what happens in those four days makes Francesca question everything about her quiet Iowa farm life, and may alter the direction of her life forever.
“The Bridges of Madison County” was the 2014 winner of the Tony award for Best Score and Orchestrations, and features gorgeous music set against the backdrop of a sweeping romance that forces the characters to ask questions about the roads they dare to travel and the bridges they dare to cross.
DLO’s production of “The Bridges of Madison County” is directed by Heather Miyagi, music directed by David Zych and choreographed by Merrit Spicer. Performances will be Feb. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $7 for students. Due to adult themes, this show may not be suitable for children.
Tickets can be purchased at the Fischer Theater’s website, atthefischer.com, or DLO’s website, dlomusicaltheatre.com.
