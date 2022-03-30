DANVILLE — The annual North Ridge Music Booster Spaghetti Dinner and Auction will be Friday, April 1 in the North Ridge Middle School Cafetorium in Danville.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and performances begin at 6 p.m. Groups scheduled to perform include the Orchestra, Radiant Reds and Redcoats Show Choirs and the Red Peppers Jazz Band.
Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under. The price of admission includes all performances and the spaghetti dinner. The meal consists of salad, spaghetti with choice of meat or meatless sauce, breadstick, dessert and drink.
There will be both silent and live auction items through the evening with all proceeds benefitting the North Ridge Music Program. The success of past spaghetti dinners and auctions has allowed North Ridge students to participate in show choir and jazz band at little to no cost for the past two years.
Performing Groups
The Orchestra is under the direction of Ariel Chang with assistance from Danville High School Orchestra Director Gage Womack. They are a curricular group that meets every day as a class. They have performed at a school concert this year.
The Radiant Reds will be making their performance debut at the Spaghetti Dinner and Auction. This single gender Show Choir will perform selections from “Pitch Perfect” and “Mulan”. They will close their program with “Firework”. Soloists include Samantha Watson and Sarah Tabels. They were choregraphed by Jericho Maniquis and Tierra Brown.
The Red Peppers Jazz Band is under the direction of Brian Klett. This award-winning Jazz Band has performed for school assemblies this year and will be making their full concert debut at the Spaghetti Dinner and Auction.
The Redcoats, a show choir comprised of male and female students in grades 7-8, performed at the Danville Midwest Classic and competed at the Manteo Main Event and Lafayette Jefferson Xtreme Show Choir Show Down. The group earned 2nd Runner Up titles at each of those competitions. Individual honors were bestowed upon Bryce Martin, Outstanding Male Soloist at Manteno, and Serenity Reed was named the Outstanding Redcoat performer at both contests.
