It’s been 77 years since the Soviet army’s liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland.
For the 75th anniversary in 2020, about 200 camp survivors attended a commemoration, many of them elderly Jews and non-Jews who traveled from Israel, the U.S., Australia, Peru, Russia, Slovenia and elsewhere. Many lost parents and grandparents in Auschwitz or other Nazi death camps during World War II, but were joined by children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.
In efforts to never forget the Holocaust and educate people about the Holocaust through art created by Holocaust survivors, the Vermilion County Museum in Danville in March will host the U.S. premiere of the “The Auschwitz Experience in the Art of Prisoners” exhibit. It has never been exhibited outside of Europe.
It’s comprised of 24 panels depicting the artwork of 12 survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Camp. The exhibit showcases 60 pieces that depict the survivors’ experiences during the Holocaust.
The exhibit is on loan from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Oswiecim, Poland. It’s sponsored by the Holocaust Education Center of the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation. Local sponsor for the event is The Myers Group, Morgan Stanley.
Westville High School social studies teacher Robert Lehmann, Holocaust Education Center (HEC) in Champaign co-director, located this exhibit from the Auschwitz Museum in Poland and the HEC wrote to them, said Brian Kahn, HEC co-director.
The exhibit wasn’t translated into English yet, and it took more than a year with all the needed translations, Kahn said.
He said they were sent the digital images of 24 works from artists who were imprisoned at Auschwitz. Some were possibly completed during their incarceration, while others were most likely done after Auschwitz was liberated.
There are 12 artists who are represented in the exhibit.
Kahn said they had the digital files increased in size for almost 6-feet-by-3-feet posters.
“We have permission for use of the images that we made, for roughly three years,” Kahn said.
Vermilion County Museum Director Sue Richter said they were contacted by Kahn with the HEC of Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation.
“When they got the exhibit, they were looking for individual places that had Jewish communities that might be a possibility to showing the exhibit,” Richter said.
The museum indicated interest, and they started working on it late last fall. Plans came more to fruition, due to delays with COVID, since January.
“It was supposed to open in January in Champaign, but because of COVID restrictions, they had to postpone,” Richter said.
Richter said they’ve planned different activities while the exhibit is here in March. The exhibit will later be in Champaign and elsewhere.
“We’ve tried to make enough different activities to involve all ages,” she said. She said students in middle to high school study the Holocaust.
The exhibit will involve students from Westville, Schlarman and possibly Danville High School to serve as docents, guides and educators, for the exhibit during blocks of times on Saturdays.
The students, including at least seven from Westville High School and maybe some too from Danville Area Community College, are undergoing training this month to be able to answer questions from the public.
“It’s a good way for them both to learn about it and to interact with other people on it,” Richter said about the exhibit. “It’s not just oh you learn about it and then you don’t do anything type thing. It gets them a little more hands-on with it.”
Richter said the actual artwork is not coming, but they are panels about the artwork.
“They are really, really nice,” she said of the panels.
“All the panels are divided according to themes throughout the camp. Each one has an explanation to it so that it’s not like people are just looking at something and wondering what had happened,” she said. “They go through everything that happened and the living conditions. Most were artists and they were there.”
“Art and music, it said, got a lot of people through the camp,” Richter added.
Other activities
The museum also will be showing other things while the exhibit is here.
Richter said one involves short video segments that the museum will set up.
The exhibit will be upstairs at the museum and the downstairs will be used for the activities.
“We’re going to bring out some of our own Jewish artifacts and things that we have in our collection; photographs of the businesses and things like that, that will be on display here during that timeframe too,” Richter said.
The exhibit is a unique opportunity to educate people about the Holocaust through art created by Holocaust survivors. Teachers will have the opportunity to learn about the exhibit and bring students to view it.
The free to the public grand opening of the exhibit is 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at the Vermilion County Museum, 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville. There will be a special opening presentation, 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. History of Auschwitz presentation, music, light refreshments and tours of the exhibit.
After the grand opening, tours will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday starting March 8. The exhibit at the museum closes March 31.
It will then be on display at the Danville Area Community College library from April 1 through April 8 before returning to the Ilini Hillel, Cohen Center for Jewish Life, 503 E. John St., Champaign, on the University of Illinois campus.
In Champaign, the exhibit’s grand opening will be 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 27. Tours there will be available: April 27-May 4. Link for tours: http://artofprisoners.evenbrite.com.
Additional events:
March 7: Educator Workshop, 5 p.m.to 7:30 p.m. at the Vermilion County Museum for area teachers.
March 9: Lunch & Learn – Vermilion County History – Museum Traveling Exhibit on Auschwitz. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $13.
March 17: DACC Evening Program — 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Vermilion County Museum, to feature a music and art overview for the exhibit with a special presentation on the camp. There will be light refreshments. Richter said they wanted to give a music and art aspect, to tie in from that period.
March 19: Children’s Art Programs 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the museum. Grades 5-8 (25 in session) making 4x4 expression tiles after learning about the exhibit. Reservations required through the museum. No charge.
The Danville Art League also is planning an activity.
According to the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, “The artists who survived tried to convey on canvas or paper the magnitude of the tragedy and the horrifying reality of camp life. They produced works, and sometimes whole cycles, in which we can see the conditions under which the prisoners existed, standing at roll call, the appalling sanitation, the hunger, the punishments, the humiliation, and emotions like dread, despair and helplessness. The full presentation in art of these themes will never be possible, but given the scantiness of the extant photographic material, artworks by former prisoners have fundamental importance.”
Historians have established that 1.3 million people of more than 20 ethnicities were transported to KL Auschwitz while the camp was in operation. Four hundred thousand were registered and imprisoned in the concentration camp as prisoners. Persecuted on racial grounds, Jews accounted for 85 percent of all those deported. Of the 1.3 million deported to KL Auschwitz, at least 1.1 million, 90 percent of whom were jews, perished.
In the exhibit, one artist’s name is Jerzy Adam Brandhuber. He was born in Cracow in 1897 and died in 1981. Some of his works on panels are titled “Arrival of a transport at the ramp,”; “Separating families” from the series “The ramp”; “The descent to the gas chamber,” and “Pile of corpses,” all Poland, 1949.
Another artist, Janina Tollik, said of her work prior to dying in 1994, “I made my first sketch in Budy ... I obtained paper and pencil at that time, which was then my great treasure. I did not even have my own camp bowl at that time.”
She destroyed many of her sketches, including landscapes of her gloomy surroundings, because she had nowhere to keep them. The sketches that survived were concealed in the so-called “musical block” by her friends in the camp orchestra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.