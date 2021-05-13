DANVILLE — The Vermilion County War Museum will have an “Armed Forces Day Open House” on Saturday.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Living history presenters will represent each era of American history both indoors and out, and the museum will be open for tours.
More than 60,000 artifacts are on display.
Admission is free for the open house. Military vehicles will be on display on Madison Street on the south side of the museum.
“This will be a great opportunity to see the museum, learn about our history and those who have served our nation in the various branches of the American military. You’ll also be able to see some of our new exhibits and displays and learn about two which are under construction,” said Larry Weatherford, museum board member and historian.
Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May. It’s a day to pay special tribute to the men and women of the Armed Forces.
President Harry S. Truman led the effort to establish a single holiday for citizens to come together and thank our military members for their patriotic service in support of our country.
On Aug. 31, 1949, Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced the creation of an Armed Forces Day to replace separate Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force Days.
The single day celebration stemmed from the unification of the Armed Forces under the Department of Defense.
