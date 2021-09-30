DANVILLE — Three Vermilion County businesses/organizations were part of the first round of grantees announced today as Back to Business grant recipients.
They were: $40,000 to Turtle Run, 332 E. Liberty Lane; $25,000 to the Vermilion County Museum Society, 116 N. Gilbert St.; and $5,000 to Dwight Alan Salon, 101 N. Logan Ave.
As part of Gov. JB Pritzker’s overall economic recovery strategy, the $250 million Back to Business (B2B) grant program aims to deploy small businesses recovery grants for those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The B2B grant program builds on the success of last year's Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program – an equity focused business relief program, which directed $290 million to 9,000 businesses in 98 communities across Illinois. B2B is a key component of the governor’s $1.5 billion economic recovery plan, aimed toward a swift and equitable deployment of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds that have been designated for Illinois to assist in recovery from the COVID pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
To assist small businesses with the B2B application process and other upcoming or ongoing economic recovery grant programs offered at the state or federal level, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has invested $9 million in support of Community Navigator organizations working in every region of the state. These organizations will provide technical assistance to businesses, with a focus on underserved businesses including minority, rural, veteran and women-owned businesses.
Locally, the Small Business Development Center at Danville Area Community College and Vermilion Advantage offer assistance. For more information, email Nicole Van Hyfte at nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
Grant awards will continue to be made on a rolling basis. Deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 13.
