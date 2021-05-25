DANVILLE — Sunday night is the start of the 81st year of the Danville Municipal Band concerts.
The free concerts are at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park. The start time for the concert on June 27, Arts in the Park weekend, could be a little earlier.
Bring a lawn chair or sit on the benches to enjoy the music.
"We got a good mix of folks in the community and in the outlying area," said band director Dave Schroeder of the 45-member band that includes adult musicians and a few students.
"We play a variety of music, marches to semi-classical pieces, show tune melodies to pop songs. There's something to please everybody," Schroeder said.
The concerts will continue every Sunday through July 11. The band also performs a December indoor concert, in which it is getting approvals for and details will be released later this year.
The municipal band performed six concerts last summer, with the band members spread out across the Lincoln Park stage due to the coronavirus.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. wanted the band to continue its outdoor concerts last year, as something citizens could still get out and enjoy, and social distance.
There will be seven concerts this year, thanks to a generous financial donor, Schroeder said, and adding that the band will have seven concerts for the next few years.
Concertgoers can expect to hear patriotic music and marches on July 4, in addition to a melody of tunes to recognize each of the Armed Forces military service branches.
Schroeder said usually the last show of the season is a rock show. They started that a couple years ago, with rock and pop songs from the 1960s to today.
"People have really embraced it and really enjoyed it," he said.
He too said people have been starved for live entertainment, and the band is happy to be a part of the local options.
If anyone has questions about the band, contact Schroeder through email at bandguy59@comcast.net. Information also can be found on the band's Facebook page.
