DANVILLE — The Danville Municipal Band is back for another summer of free outdoor concerts.
The concerts will be during the next seven Sundays at Lincoln Park. The concerts start at 7 p.m., except on June 26 during Arts in the Park weekend. The concert usually starts before 7 p.m.
If there is rain, the concerts are moved to St. James United Methodist Church in Danville.
Danville Municipal Band Director Dave Schroeder said the city sponsors concerts, in addition to another individual. The band spreads out concerts through the year.
The summer concerts have different themes.
On Sunday, during Memorial Day weekend, there will be patriotic music including Battle Hymn of the Republic, A Nation’s Prayer and Our Glorious Land.
Schroeder said the old concert marches are really good.
Other themes through the summer will be television shows and movie night, an anniversary concert of the band starting in 1940, a jazz big band-type night and Arts in the Park weekend concert.
“We try to do a few more pieces that really demonstrate the ability level of the band ...,” Schroeder said about Arts in the Park weekend.
The band is made up of 45-50 mostly local musicians, with some college students and some from out of town.
“It’s a good size group of players,” Schroeder said.
He said they appreciate the support of the city to make the concerts possible.
“It is a quality-of-life piece,” he said about the community.
Everyone can come out and enjoy the music.
“It will be a fun summer,” Schroeder said. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone.”
