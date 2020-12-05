GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Ladies Community Club regularly gives back to the community through a variety of programs and events.
This holiday season, they have a new one — Mrs. Claus Workshop.
Co-Chairwoman Tammy Hodge said the club has about 20 members and they wanted to come up with something new during the holidays to continue to give back to the community. The other co-chairwoman of the workshop is Emily Hart.
Hodge said they put the word out to families living in the Georgetown-Ridge Farm school district in October to fill out an application if needing help with toys and other items.
“We have 107 kids registered, and about 45 families,” Hodge said. The children range in age from babies to seniors in high school.
The club took that information and adopted several children. Community members also helped in adopting all those who were registered.
The families gave wish lists for each child.
“We added giving each child a blanket and a coat,” Hodge said.
She said they’ve had community members and various clubs pitch in to help buy the coats. They were still trying to collect blankets.
Wish lists included miscellaneous toys, learning toys for babies and a lot of families asked for clothes.
Hodge said the families, who are not getting help anywhere else, were very genuine in their asking of items. The families are kept confidential.
The club will have a contact-less, drive-through pickup for the Mrs. Claus Workshop items this month. Families signed up for a time slot and the club members will put the items into the families’ vehicle trunks.
The club had hoped to deliver items, but it wasn’t to be this year with COVID-19.
The community service club has “a commitment to help our town,” Hodge said.
If someone would like to donate to the club, they can send a financial donation to GLCC, P.O. Box 287, Georgetown, IL 61846. The club also has a Facebook page and Amazon.com wish list.
