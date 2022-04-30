A special event for mothers who have lost children will be held at the Laura Lee Fellowship House, 212 E. Williams St., on May 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“They Want to Give You Flowers,” the official name of the event, was an idea Indianapolis resident and Danville native Aishah Allen thought of when she discovered she wanted to help out her friends and family in Danville all the way from Indianapolis.
Allen said she thinks about how many times when someone dies, she thinks people go through the motions with the visitations, funerals and other celebrations, then everyone moves on with their lives, almost as if they’ve forgotten about those who are still mourning.
“I wanted these mothers that have lost children to know I haven’t forgotten about (them),” Allen said.
She said her original idea was to host an event specifically for mothers who have lost their children to violence, but then she started thinking about some of her friends who have lost children and realized it wasn’t all because of violence. Some of her friends have lost their children due to health issues and accidents.
The benefit she is hosting will provide a banquet with a spread of food, a sense of community among mothers who are mourning and special comforting gifts from Allen.
Allen said she has also asked Ricky Hoskins to be a guest speaker, so he will be in attendance as well.
Her ultimate goal is to start a support group for these women, and eventually all parents, depending on the turnout for this event.
She said she would love to be the middle person, coordinating events and communicating from Indianapolis, though she said she travels back to Danville often.
“My goal is just to get them started and let them know I’m here,” Allen said.
There will also be a box at the event for people to leave suggestions or ask Allen questions.
“Anything that they want, I want to see if I can provide for them,” she said.
While she had originally been asking for RSVPs, she said anyone who wants to come is invited, however the food and gifts will be on a first come, first served basis.
She said she hopes to serve 40 to 50 people.
She said she admires how mothers who have lost children are able to continue on.
“What really made me want to do this is … my sister in law lost her son to gun violence and she was so strong through the whole thing,” Allen said.
Allen hopes this event is the beginning of something that will continue for years to come, and the next event will honor both mothers and fathers.
She wants to let all parents know that she, along with many others, have not forgotten about their loved ones and wants to help keep their spirits alive.
“I just have so much love to give and I want to be able to give it to my hometown,” Allen said. “I want to give it to the people that I know could use it.”
