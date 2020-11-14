DANVILLE — Morey Chapel Church member Lynn Porter said it best about her church.
“It just feels like home, like we belong here.”
For 125 years, the church has been home to many in the Danville/Westville area. A bunch of the current members have been around for the past 52 years, after the church was reopened in 1968.
Alverta Maskel and her brother, Kenny Farrell, have a family connection to the church that reaches back far before the renovation.
“Our grandmother (Millie Morgan), is from this area and she came here as a child,” Maskel said. “My mother (Evelyn Farrell) was a Sunday School secretary as well. I think because of our parishioners, we are dedicated and make sure our ministers do what we ask them to do. Our faith is the main thing and that is what has kept it going for the last 50 years along with hard work.”
Farrell helped in the renovation, the first of a few through the years to keep the church going with final renovations in the early 2000’s.
“I helped them remodel the first time and they put paneling on the wall and put up a hardwood floor,” Farrell said. “We had to cut every piece of paneling from the bottom because there was a four-inch drop between one wall to one wall and a two-inch drop from another wall to another wall.”
Along with the improvements overall to the original structure, the church added classrooms for Sunday school in the early 1970’s and a fellowship hall in 2001.
“We used to have the fellowship hall across the street in the old school building and we would go there for fellowship dinners until they opened up the fellowship hall here,” Lynn Porter said. “My sister got married here years ago. It is a beautiful place to have a wedding; it is not too big and not too small. The church is willing to help and if you need anything, they are happy to help.
“It feels like home to a lot of people, when my dad passed away, everyone supported us and I thought I wouldn’t come back anymore, but it wouldn’t feel right if I didn’t come back.”
Her son, Nicholas, was raised in the church and after college, has returned to preach services in the place where his grandfather preached.
“It’s really cool to be able to do it. Every time I get up there to preach, I get someone saying that I look just like him up there. So it is cool and nerve-wracking at the same time,” Nicholas Porter said. “When I went away for college, I tried to find a place like this. It was hard to find that family aspect, so when I came back here; I continued to come here because of the family atmosphere.”
For Dianne Sollars, it has been a lifetime association with family and friends that have kept her in the congregation.
“Four of us started going to school in first grade, Junie Hathaway, Edith Stevens, Patty (Sollars) and I. Three of us ended up in the same family and we went to the same church together,” Sollars said. “We have people that come and go and some people come back and some of them don’t but they are a member and we keep things going in our hearts and our minds. I think that for a little church we are big in heart.”
The church is gearing up for a 125th anniversary celebration on Nov. 22 which will include a special 9 a.m. continental breakfast and a 10 a.m. message from David Cunningham.
With COVID, Patty Sollars, the church secretary, said that it was tough to come up with a celebration, but they will make the most of it.
“We are hoping to get our former members to show up. We thought that we would have the breakfast and then they can go to their own services if they need to. We put together a lot of pictures to make a photo history of the church,” Patty Sollars said. “It will not be a big celebration, but you can’t pass your 125th year without celebrating it.
“When we started planning the celebration in January, we didn’t know we would have COVID. We didn’t have vacation Bible school for the first time ever that I can remember. It is just like life, we just have to adjust things, but you have all the same commitments to many things, so we are holding our own.”
Even with the challenges of now, the church is ready for the present and future to build on it great past.
“I keep thinking of this young man (Nicholas Porter) as a little kid and him still going to be members of this church will be wonderful,” Dianne Sollars said. “I have seen people come here and raise their children hear, so life goes on.
“I think it will be here another 125 years,” Farrell said.
