DANVILLE — As new cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in Vermilion County, health officials are planning to conduct more vaccination clinics.
Personnel from the Illinois National Guard will be assisting with the three clinics coming up this week :
Tuesday (today), there will a second-dose Moderna vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vermilion County Health Department, 200 S. College St., in Danville. Register at: events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/c8c3a600-204e-467c-9fcb-345bedba0012.
On Wednesday, there will be a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oakwood Grade School, 408 S. Scott St., Oakwood. Register at: events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/c3e2498f-2b2c-430d-9432-dfde8546c3b7.
On Thursday, there will be a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Salt Fork Junior High, 7087 N. 600 East Road in rural Sidell. Register at: events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/72b63b7d-26ff-4798-b036-d1b72e299687.
All three clinics are open to any Illinois resident. If you have questions, or want to register over the phone, call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264.
Health officials also say they are working to get the Mobile COVID-Testing Team back in Vermilion County (probably in the front parking lot at DACC) this month.
There were 26 new COVID-19 cases reported last Friday — one resident in their 80s, one in their 70s, three in their 60s, two in their 50s, five in their 40s, five in their 30s, four in their 20s, two teens, two pre-schoolers, and one infant. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began 14 months ago to 9,220, 125 of which are active.
The county's COVID-19 death toll remains at 132. There are currently nine Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
