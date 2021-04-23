DANVILLE — Health officials are reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County in recent days.
On Wednesday, there were 17 cases — six residents in their 50s, three in their 40s, two in their 30s, three in their 20s, and three teens
On Thursday, there were 16 new cases — one resident in their 70s, one in their 50s, two in their 40s, five in their 30s, three in their 20s, two teens, and two grade-school-aged children. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began a year ago to 9,072, 93 of which are active.
There are currently seven Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized. The death toll remains at 131.
The Illinois National Guard is continuing to assist with county vaccination clinics. While the focus last week was on providing second-dose Moderna vaccinations at DACC and at the airport to those who received their first-dose Moderna vaccinations last month, some first-dose vaccination opportunities are being offered. Check the department’s website, www.vchd.org, or call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264 for details.
The Vermilion County Health Department announced Friday that there would be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week with the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older. It will take place at the Salvation Army, 855 E. Fairchild, Danville.
The first-dose clinic will take place on Friday, April 30, and the second-dose clinic will be on May 28.
Walk-ins are welcome while supplies last at no cost.
The clinics will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials ask that to arrive at the clinic for a vaccine no later than 3:45 p.m.
