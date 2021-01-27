Health officials report that more than 200 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed the past two days.
On Tuesday, officials reported 109 new cases, one resident in their 90s, one in their 80s, four in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, 15 in their 50s, 15 in their 40s, 15 in their 30s, 21 in their 20s, 13 teens, eight grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, and three toddlers.
On Monday, officials reported 92 new cases, one resident in their 90s, one in their 80s, four in their 70s, 17 in their 60s, 15 in their 50s, 12 in their 40s, five in their 30s, 16 in their 20s, eight teens, nine grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, one toddler, and two infants.
That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 7,359.
