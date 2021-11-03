DANVILLE — While new cases of COVID-19 are declining rapidly in some locations in Illinois, cases in Vermilion County continue to mount.
Health officials reported more than 135 new cases this week.
On Tuesday, there were 117 new cases — one resident in their 80s, six in their 70s, nine in their 60s, 18 in their 50s, 15 in their 40s, 23 in their 30s, 14 in their 20s, 14 teens, 13 grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, one toddler, and one infant. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began 19 months ago to 14,421, 327 of which are active.
The county’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 200. There are currently 12 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
On Monday, there were 19 new cases — one resident in their 80s, three in their 60s, three in their 50s, four in their 40s, three in their 30s, two teens, and three grade-school-aged children.
While there continues to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county’s current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 38.53% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 57.34%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are several local opportunities for eligible residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Those seeking booster shots are asked to bring a vaccination card and ID.
At the health department, Moderna boosters are offered Thursday by appointment only. The clinic is currently full, but interested individuals are advised to check the website in case of openings due to cancellations.
At Danville Area Community College’s Bremer Conference Center on Friday and Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., all COVID-19 boosters will be available, no appointment needed.
Also on Friday, East Central Illinois Community Action Agency at 56 N. Vermilion St. will offer second-dose Pfizer vaccines from noon to 4 p.m.
At Carle clinics, residents can call for an appointment or go online to schedule booster vaccines.
At local pharmacies, resident can make appointments online and are advised to check to see if the pharmacy has the vaccine needed — first dose/second dose/third dose/booster.
