DANVILLE — The steep increase in COVID-19 cases continued this week with 124 new cases reported by the Vermilion County Health Department.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 39 new cases — one resident in their 80s, two in their 60s, six in their 50s, one in their 40s, six in their 30s, seven in their 20s, five teens, six grade-school-aged children, three pre-schoolers, and two infants). That brings the total cases since the pandemic began 18 months ago to 11,517, 254 of which are active.
The county COVID-19 death toll remains at 163. There are currently 31 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Health officials said they are aware of seven county residents who have become reinfected with COVID-19 since June 1.
On Monday, health officials reported 85 new cases — one resident in their 80s, four in their 70s, 11 in their 60s, nine in their 50s, 15 in their 40s, five in their 30s, 13 in their 20s, 17 teens, and 10 grade-school-aged children.
Vermilion County's COVID-19 transmission status remains high.
The county's current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 34.69% of the population. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 53%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
