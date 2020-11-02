DANVILLE —More potentially interested candidates have picked up election petitions to run for Danville City Council next year.
Those who have picked up petition packets include: Tricia Teague, Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr, Ward 6 Alderman James Poshard, Damara Joyner in Ward 3, Ward 3 Alderman R.J. Davis, Allan Shepherd in Ward 6, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams, Christopher Hightower in Ward 3, Ward 4 Alderwoman Sharon McMahon, Katie Osterbur in Ward 6, former Ward 6 Alderman Jon Cooper and Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster.
“I absolutely am going to seek re-election...,” according to McMahon.
Petition packets for candidates who want to run for a seat on the Danville City Council in the April 6, 2021 consolidated election are available at the Danville Election Commission office, 201 N. Vermilion St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The primary election, if needed next year, would be Feb. 23. A primary only is conducted if there are more than four candidates for a specific office.
Petitions must be filed with Danville Election Commission from Nov. 16-23, with the required signatures of registered voters, which differ by ward based on the last election.
Seven aldermen positions in the city, one in each of the seven wards, will be up for election.
Seats up for election are: Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams, Ward 2 Alderman Dan Duncheon, Ward 3 Alderman R.J. Davis, Ward 4 Alderwoman Sharon McMahon, Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr, Ward 6 Alderman James Poshard and Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster.
