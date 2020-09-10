DANVILLE — Vermilion Advantage officials are looking to expand their pool of applicants for the president/chief executive officer position and have revised the job advertisement to welcome more local people with any background in business to apply.
Vermilion Advantage Board Chairman Stephen Nacco said someone having prior experience in economic development isn’t essential.
“We were thinking a little bit too narrowly,” Nacco said.
The screening committee has conducted interviews online, on Zoom, already.
“We’d like them to do at least 10 Zoom (interviews) then pick out three to go to the executive board,” Nacco said.
“We’ve revised the whole job description,” Nacco added. “We think it’s a good idea for the screening committee to meet a bunch of people, not just a few.”
He said talking to more people will make the right person rise to the top.
The board is working with Smart Solutions Group of West Des Moines, Iowa, which advertised the open position.
Three final candidates are expected to be recommended for in-person interviews with Vermilion Advantage board officers, the executive committee, including Nacco, first vice chairwoman Linda Darby-Dowers, CEO of Trigard/Greenwood Inc.; and vice chair Deanna Witzel, co-owner of DND Witzel Enterprises (McDonald’s).
The final selection group conducting the interviews also will include Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn.
Nacco again said it’s an open timeline for the hiring.
One of the candidates for the position is Interim Vermilion Advantage President and CEO Tinisha Spain.
Spain, who had been director of business development, started serving in the interim in February after president and CEO Vicki Haugen died. Haugen was Vermilion County’s economic development leader for 38 years.
Nacco said Haugen didn’t have an economic development background.
“She was smart and understood the county and needs of the residents,” he said.
According to the job description: the president/CEO is responsible for developing, recommending, promoting and implementing the goals, strategies, policies and programmatic framework for economic development activities in order to promote the economic base and financial stability and for cultivating and promoting a strong and sustainable community with quality jobs and a stable, competitive business environment.
General responsibilities/tasks: Under the direction of the president/CEO, Vermilion Advantage serves as the conduit for all inquiries concerning potential industrial development, expansion of area business, and/or matters pertaining to education, culture, housing and economic growth.
The president/CEO is charged by the board of directors to collaborate with other agencies responsible for economic growth, including the Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, municipal chambers of commerce throughout the county, the American Job Center, Downtown Danville Inc., Danville Area Community College, Small Business Development Center, school superintendents and the Regional Office of Education, and the Workforce Innovation Board.
Qualifications, with some new added language:
• BS/BA with more than three years experience or an associate’s degree with 10 or more years equivalent work experience in economic development or chamber of commerce or related field. Additional related training or certifications desirable. Successful experience in business will also be considered, especially as related to business development, sales and organizational management.
• Knowledge of and experience in non-profit management of chamber of commerce or economic development and their respective programs.
• Strong working knowledge of the Vermilion County communities will be considered a plus.
• Graduate of an accredited economic development program or Chamber Institute preferred.
• Proven track record of working and winning new business locations and assisting existing businesses.
• Strong analytical, organizational, financial and motivational skills exhibited in an economic development, chamber of commerce, non-profit or business organizational environment.
• Ability to prepare and present concise and effective written reports, interpret and administer policy, and design and implement an annual business plan.
• Strong oral and written communication skills.
• Ability to plan, assign and manage the work of volunteer boards and committees.
• Valid driver’s license, and ability to insure.
• Ability to work with business, community and governmental leaders effectively.
• Knowledge of trends, developments and techniques in the field of economic development, business or non-profit administration.
• Ability to take initiative, work independently and juggle multiple tasks.
• Ability to appropriately handle confidential information.
• Ability to deal with problems and make sound decisions.
The position pays a minimum salary of $90,000 as well as health coverage.
