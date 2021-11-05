DANVILLE — Health officials on Thursday reported 26 new COVID-19 cases cases — two residents in their 80s, one in their 60s, two in their 50s, three in their 40s, four in their 30s, four in their 20s, five teens, three grade-school-aged children, one toddler, and one infant. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began 19 months ago to 14,529, 317 of which are active.
The local death toll remains at 200. There are currently 13 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
The health department announced it vaccinated more than 80 people at its Covid booster clinic on Thursday.
While there continues to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county’s current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 38.62% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 57.44%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are several local opportunities for eligible residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Those seeking booster shots are asked to bring a vaccination card and ID.
At Danville Area Community College’s Bremer Conference Center on Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., all COVID-19 boosters will be available, no appointment needed.
At Carle clinics, residents can call for an appointment or go online to schedule booster vaccines.
At local pharmacies, resident can make appointments online and are advised to check to see if the pharmacy has the vaccine needed — first dose/second dose/third dose/booster.
With children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department recommends parents consult family doctors and pediatricians for obtaining the vaccine.
