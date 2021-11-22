DANVILLE — More than 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported late last week by the Vermilion County Health Department.
Health officials on Friday reported 27 new cases — two residents in their 90s, three in their 80s, four in their 60s, one in their 50s, five in their 30s, one in their 20s, eight teens, two grade-school-aged children, and one toddler. That brings total local cases since the pandemic began to 15,191, 335 of which are active.
There are currently 19 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county's current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 38.86% of the population. That's the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 57.57%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and older. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
With children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department recommends parents consult family doctors and pediatricians for obtaining the vaccine.
