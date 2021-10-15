Danville religious leader LeStan Hoskins is conducting a community meeting on Monday to address the violence occurring throughout Danville and Vermilion County.
Hoskins, pastor at Danville Community Church of God, announced the meeting on Thursday and is inviting the public to participate.
"Due to the violence in our city, I am calling for a community meeting with the hopes of working toward finding solutions to these problems in our community," Hoskins said in an email announcing the event.
The session will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Danville Public Library Community Room. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
A flyer being distributed about the event invites the public to "Come voice your concerns about our community in a safe and supportive space while we devise and work together toward solutions to help curb the violence in our city."
Danville and Vermilion County are suffering through a particularly violent period. There have been more than 10 homicides so far in 2021, many of them involving gun violence. There have been a number of other instances of violence that led to injuries, some of them severe.
The year began with a January shootout in an Oakwood trailer park that resulted in the deaths of two teenagers. The most recent incident occurred in mid-September with the deaths of two men outside a liquor store on East Main Street in Danville. In both of those incidents, arrests have been made. But several other shootings have not resulted in arrests and remain under investigation.
Hoskins and his church have sponsored events in the past aimed at curbing violence in the community, including one last summer at Garfield Park.
