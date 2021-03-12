Vermilion County Health Department teams and their partners continue to make progress toward administering COVID-19 vaccinations.
Health officials reported 590 people were vaccinated at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville on Thursday. Another clinic at the Fischer is scheduled for next Thursday.
Teams were also vaccinating workers at some area manufacturing sites.
The Mobile COVID-Testing Team has cancelled its testing event at the health department on March 17.
Both OSF and Carle Hoopeston are sending some of their stock of Moderna vaccine to allow the health department to resume scheduling appointments for clinics at DACC and at the airport beginning Sunday through next Saturday.
Health officials said that on Monday and Wednesday, a vaccination team plans to vaccinate a total of 650 people at DACC. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, a vaccination team plans to vaccinate a total of 825 people at the airport.
At this point, lack of vaccine supply is keeping health officials from administering more vaccinations at a faster rate.
Registration to more clinics beyond that have been temporarily suspended. Registration will reopen when vaccine supplies for those clinics are replenished.
The health department is keeping enough vaccine to allow it to provide second-dose vaccinations to those who already have appointments at the Fischer on March 18.
CVS Health has announced that it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine availability to eligible Illinoisans at seven retail pharmacies across the state, with a vaccination location in Hoopeston to serve Vermilion and Champaign counties.
As of this week, CVS is adding 540 more locations across the nation, nearly doubling the number of states where select CVS Pharmacy locations are offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Illinois residents in eligible priority groups can view available sites and book an appointment by visiting cvs.com or contacting CVS customer service at 1-800-746-7287. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated, and future availability of COVID-19 vaccines in other CVS Pharmacy locations will be announced at a later date.
