DANVILLE — Danville High School senior Clara Graham knew what she wanted to write about when composing her essay to apply for the local MLK scholarship.
“I wanted to incorporate the work that I’ve been doing with Black Student Union (in which she’s served as president the last two years), and kind of focus and show I’ve been doing advocacy for my whole life,” Clara said.
Clara, 18, the daughter of Damon and Abigail Graham, is the 2022 MLK Scholarship recipient.
To be eligible for the $4,000 scholarship, the student must be a 2022 high school graduating senior who plans to pursue his/her education at an institution of higher learning.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee started giving scholarships to high school graduating students in 1997. The selection of the scholarship recipient by the MLK Committee is not based on any racial, religious, ethnic or cultural affiliation.
The MLK Committee’s Community-Wide Service at St. James United Methodist Church in Danville on Monday included the scholarship presentation, where Clara read her essay.
Being president of Black Student Union, Clara said the group meets every week and they plan different events, such as open mic night, a Christmas-themed cafe and they are currently planning an assembly for Black History Month next month.
In addition to Black Student Union, Clara also is involved with the marching band, soccer and SAFE (Students Advocating for Feminism and Equality) at DHS.
She’s planning on attending Illinois State University this fall, to study sustainable agriculture.
“I went vegetarian almost four years ago,” Clara said.
She said she got into a lot of documentaries learning about advocacy for the environment and saving the planet.
“It kind of took off from there,” she said of her interest in the environment and agriculture.
Clara too said she had an impactful teacher, Kirsten Walker, when she took an environmental science class.
Clara said she learned she was the MLK Scholarship recipient when she received a letter in the mail.
“I was really excited and honored that they chose me,” she said.
Clara’s mother, Abigail, said their family, which includes Clara’s four siblings, is “very proud of her.”
Abigail said she didn’t see Clara’s essay prior to her daughter submitting it. When the family found out Clara was the scholarship recipient, they asked her to read it to them.
“I think it is beautifully written,” Abigail said.
Clara’s essay: “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an intelligent and assertive leader. Through his acts of selflessness, bravery, and confidence, he paved the way for students like me; students who are witness to social, economic and political inequality. I see the needs that need to be met in my community as well as globally. Daily, I strive to bring awareness to those needs and find ways to fill them. I’ve looked up to figures like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, and so many more my whole life. I hope to follow in their footsteps and help their legacy continue through my generation.
“Since arriving at Danville High School in August of 2018, I have been a member of Black Student Union and served as president for two years. As president, I lead a group of black students and allies in raising awareness about inequality not only in our school, but globally. Black Student Union organizes several events throughout the year that bring students from all different backgrounds together. We keep in mind the lessons which we received from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. such as, judging people not by the color of their skin but the content of their character. It is important to me that I lead activism that is inclusive and considerate.
“After high school I plan to pursue a degree in sustainable agriculture and get a bachelor’s degree in science. I want to one day be an urban farmer specializing in community outreach. More specifically I want to start non-profit organizations that set up community gardens in lower income communities and food deserts. I want to eliminate the stigmas around healthy living and food choices in black communities. It is important to me that black youth get involved in environmentalism. Careers in environmental sciences are heavily polarized by white faces because black people are being judged not by their education and skill level but by their skin color. According to Zippia, a demographics and statistics for Environmental Scientists organization, less than 3% of environmental scientists are black. This statistic is staggering. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned a world with equal opportunity, where black students don’t have to feel intimidated walking into a college classroom full of white students or job interviews with all white panels. I want to help black youth overcome these issues.
“Throughout college and my career, I hope to continue to have opportunities to be an advocate for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dreams. I hope to see a world with true equality in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and political, social and economic equality. I will work to bring awareness to issues that face black youth and reverse the heavy stigmas around health in the black community.”
