DANVILLE — The MLK Committee will host only one event for the 2022 MLK Celebration: “Boast in the Glory of God.”
The event will begin with a motorcade/parade on Monday, Jan. 17.
The line-up for the motorcade/parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Logan Avenue, and the procession will start at 10:30 a.m.
The motorcade will turn east on Main Street. It will travel north on Vermilion Street. Then it will turn right onto Seminary Street, travel until it gets to the corner of Jackson and Seminary and make a left onto Jackson Street. It will then travel on Jackson Street to the corner of Jackson and Williams. It will pause for a small ceremony at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument, then proceed west on Williams Street to Vermilion Street, turn right on Vermilion Street, then it will turn left onto Davis Street and park on the northwest side of St. James United Methodist Church’s parking lot.
The Community-Wide Service at St. James United Methodist Church will start at 11:30 a.m. The Most Reverend E. Anne Henning Byfield, Presiding Bishop, 13th Episcopal District and President of the Council of Bishops, African Methodist Episcopal Church, will serve as the speaker for the service.
The event is open to the public. Because of COVID, everyone will be required to wear a mask.
The service will include the presentation of the $4,000 MLK Scholarship to a Danville graduating high school senior. Also, an ensemble of singers, under the direction of the MLK Music Director Brett Dupree, will perform at the service.
