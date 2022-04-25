The office of Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) is currently accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
Submissions are due on May 2, and winners will be announced soon after.
The winner’s artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
“Illinois has some of the most talented student artists in the country, and I look forward to showcasing their work,” said Miller. “If you have or know of a high school student interested in participating in the Congressional Art Competition, please share this opportunity!”
More details can be found at Miller’s website: https://marymiller.house.gov/services/art-competition.
Deputy District Director Sallie Nyhan can be contacted by phone at 217-500-7834 to coordinate a drop-off time with one of Miller’s district offices before the deadline on May 2.
