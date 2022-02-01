Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Snow likely. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High near 30F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.