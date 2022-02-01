The Danville High School Vocal Music Department is bringing back the 25th Annual Midwest Classic Show Choir Competition.
The two-day event will host more 25 schools from across the Midwest.
Those who enjoy great music and dancing, can attend the event starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, and at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at DHS.
Admission is $6 for students and seniors (age 60+) and $12 for adults for Friday’s junior high competition.
For all day Saturday: admission is $12 for students and seniors; and $20 for adults.
For an all-weekend pass: $15 for students and seniors; $24 for adults.
An event program is included in the adult programs of each purchase price. Additional programs can be purchased for $4 each.
It was unknown if the event will be affected by the predicted winter storm this week.
Jeff Thomas, vocal music director at DHS, says they’ll wait until Thursday night to make any decisions.
There will be exhibition performances by the North Ridge Middle School show choirs as well as the DHS ensembles The Executives, Contemporaries, and Delegation.
This year also is the 50th year of choir at DHS.
Due to lighting, sound and rigging upgrades taking place in the DHS auditorium, the event will be in the gym.
“We are excited to have Alan Lynch creating a beautiful stage with full professional sound and lighting in the DHS gym this year,” according to Thomas.
About the show choirs at DHS
Delegation is made up of 44 singer/dancers and a combo of 15. The group is under the direction of Jeff Thomas; choreographed by Jarad Voss and Tori Brindis; arrangements by Garrett Breeze; and combo led by Ryan Krapf.
This year the group celebrate the rich traditions of Irish and Celtic music. The group’s repertoire encompasses a vast history of music-making, starting with traditional Irish classics and evolving to the contemporary pop hits heard on the radio today.
Executives is made up of 23 singer/dancers and a combo of 15. The production is Ghostbusters-themed. If there’s something strange in your neighborhood….who you gonna call? Join the ranks of their goofy Ghostbusters as they search out and trap some frightening fiends. If something’s weird and it don’t look good just remember…We ain’t afraid of no ghosts.
The group is under the direction of Thomas, choreographed by Jarad Voss, and combo led by Ryan Krapf.
Contemporaires is made up of 38 singer/dancers and a combo of 15. This year’s production is all about appreciating time with good friends. The Contemps shuffle through some of their favorite songs on their interactive Alexa. The group is under the direction of Thomas, choreographed by Tori Brindis, and combo led by Ryan Krapf.
