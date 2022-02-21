Around 10:40 p.m. Friday night, officers from the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the overpass near Duke Energy and Indiana 63 in Cayuga, Ind., for a male attempting to flag down vehicles.
Upon a search of the area, officers located the male in the southbound lanes of Indiana 63, and identified him as Kevin Henderson, 56, of Kalamazoo, Mich.
Henderson said he had wrecked his vehicle in the river, and he was the only occupant in the vehicle.
He said when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer while driving northbound on Indiana 63, he ran off the right side of the roadway, down the river embankment and his vehicle rolled over in the Little Vermilion River. Henderson said he was able to free himself from the vehicle and swim to the riverbank.
After receiving medical treatment, Henderson was transported to Union Hospital in Clinton, Ind., for minor injuries and hypothermia.
Officers found Henderson’s vehicle in the Little Vermilion River near Newport, Ind., approximately three miles south of where Henderson was found. The vehicle was upside down and submerged up to the wheels.
The Department of Natural Resources removed the vehicle from the river on Saturday.
