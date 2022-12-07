DANVILLE — After the unexpected resignation of longtime Vermilion County Health Department Director/Administrator Doug Toole last month, the Board of Health had to act quickly.
In a special meeting on Tuesday, the board selected the department's director of environmental health, Jana Messmore, as interim director/administrator.
Messmore had been in an interim position since Toole resigned on Nov. 16. But Tuesday's meeting made it official.
"It's been a little bit hectic, but we have a great staff at the health department and they have done their part in asking what they can do to help," Messmore said. "I am just navigating to get through until they find someone to hire."
No official reason has been given for Toole's departure and the Commercial-News has been unable to reach him for comment. Toole's position as leader of the health department became higher profile during the COVID-19 pandemic when public health issues were magnified.
Messmore has been part of the department for 16 years and during that time she said she has built relationships that are going to help her through this period.
"I started in 2006 as an inspector and moved up to food program supervisor and I started running environmental health this past summer," Messmore said. "Every day has been easier and people from other local health departments have been contacting me and everyone is ready to step up and answer any questions that I have."
Also on Nov. 16, new Board President Brad Gross said starting his term as leader of the board with a search for a new department director was challenging.
"I can't go into personnel, but it comes with the job," Gross said. "People come and people go. We are lucky that Jana is here and she's great and I have all the confidence in her. The health department is lucky to have her."
Applications are coming in for a permanent director, Gross said. Messmore — who is still running the environmental health division — said her name will not be in the mix.
"I have two small children and I could not dedicate all the time that this position would require," Messmore said. "Maybe in the future, but I really love environmental health and I am not done with that job yet."
Gross said the process has started and it will not end until the board finds the perfect candidate.
"We are already getting applications and we are going to start the process," Gross said. "We are going to look at one application at a time and go from there. It's a process."
