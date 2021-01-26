Stephen Douglas "Steve" Goss, 73, of Danville, IL, formerly of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 8:38 P.M. Friday January 22, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, IL. He was born September 25, 1947, in Evansville, IN, the son of James and Amy (Schnee) Goss. He is survived by thre…