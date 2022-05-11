A lawsuit Mervis Industries filed against the City of Danville over rezoned casino property, has moved counties as another hearing occurred on Wednesday.
According to Danville Corp. Counsel James Simon, the case has been technically transferred to Coles County.
"The judges in our circuit court believed that they were too close to the city and the Mervis family," according to an email from Simon.
On Wednesday, there was a hearing on Mervis’ motion for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction hearing.
Mervis’ motion essentially sought to have the city pull back the various building permits it had issued to Danville Development LLC which, if granted, would require casino construction to cease, according to Simon.
Coles County Presiding Judge Mark Bovard heard oral argument Wednesday morning in the Vermilion County Courthouse rather than having the parties travel down to Coles County, Simon reported.
"While I was not at the hearing, our legal counsel advised that the judge took the matter under advisement and plans on issuing a ruling next Tuesday. I don’t know whether the judge will issue a written ruling, issue the ruling verbally in court, or both. So I guess we will wait to see what happens next Tuesday. Beyond that, I cannot comment," Simon indicated by email.
Demolition has already started on the Golden Nugget Danville casino at 204 Eastgate Drive.
Mervis Industries Inc. filed the lawsuit in December 2020, objecting to the new casino location and rezoning under a new plan for the casino's initial phase.
It asked for a declaratory judgment that the Danville City Council’s zoning approval is invalid pursuant a LaSalle National Bank of Chicago vs. County of Cook case.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has said the city council operated within its legal authority as a home rule municipality in changing the zoning for the casino site.
The Complaint for Declaratory Judgment states “On Sept. 15, 2020, the Danville City Council voted to approve the rezoning of 204 Eastgate Drive in Danville, Illinois from ‘General Industrial’ to ‘General Business’ to enable the placement of a casino in the middle of a heavy industrial corridor. In approving the rezoning application for 204 Eastgate Drive, the Danville City Council ignored the Danville Area Planning & Zoning Commission’s finding of fact and final determination that 204 Eastgate Drive should not be rezoned to ‘general business.’ Among other stated reasons for denying the rezoning of 204 Eastgate Drive, the Planning & Zoning Commission found that the proposal was inconsistent with both Danville’s comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance, incompatible with existing uses and existing zoning classifications of property within the area, and inconsistent with the character of the surrounding area.”
“Mervis Industries owns three facilities on Eastgate Drive, including properties immediately adjacent to 204 Eastgate Drive. Since the early 2000s, as part of its metal recycling operations, Mervis Industries has operated a scrap metal processing facility at 222 Eastgate Drive, immediately south of 204 Eastgate Drive. Mervis Industries brings this declaratory judgement action to invalidate the Danville City Council’s rezoning of 204 Eastgate Drive... because that body acted arbitrarily, capriciously and unreasonably in approving the rezoning application.”
“Accordingly, Mervis Industries asks this Honorable Court to declare that the Sept. 15, 2020 approval of the rezoning request for 204 Eastgate Drive is invalid.”
The lawsuit also states, “In approving zoning petition #279, the Danville City Council incorrectly determined that a casino is permitted under the B-3 General Business zoning district.”
“The Danville City Council’s approval of zoning petition #279, which carved out a portion of a heavy industrial corridor that was intentionally designated to keep the public away from such operations, is intended to create an attraction and steer the public towards heavy industrial operations, and is wholly inconsistent with the comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance.”
“Designating 204 Eastgate Drive as B-3 general business will: diminish the value of neighboring properties and place an undue burden on public infrastructure; (and) negatively impact the public for the benefit only of the property’s current owner. 204 Eastgate Drive is not suitable for a casino or for the purposes set forth in B-3 general business because that use is inconsistent with the use of the surrounding properties in a heavy industrial corridor. There is no community need for a casino located at 204 Eastgate Drive, as there are other viable locations for a casino in Danville.”
At the zoning commission meeting, Michael Mervis voiced concerns about parking, traffic issues with semi-trucks, and brought up how there are loud industrial sites near the new proposed temporary casino site.
Some zoning commissioners who voted against the rezoning were worried about the future uses of the site with the zoning change, and the increased traffic at that location.
One of the zoning commissioners who voted against it was Ted Vacketta. He recused himself from voting on the previous casino zoning petition on a property closer to the interstate, owned by Riverbend Development, Lou Mervis heirs, and with a different development team, due to Vacketta’s employer, Mervis Industries’ financial interest in the project.
The city council voted 10-0 to approve rezoning 204 Eastgate Drive from I2 general industrial zoning to B3 general business zoning for Danville Development LLC’s proposed casino.
Due to the rezoning request being denied by the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission, the rezoning needed two-thirds vote of the city council, or 10 of 14 aldermen, to be approved.
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr, who was on the local casino steering committee, previously said the temporary casino location change came about when the price for the Mervis land near Interstate 74 became too expensive. The Mervis’ asking price increased from $3 million to $12 million. A $6 million offer was turned down, Puhr said.
