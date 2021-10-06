DANVILLE — There will be two memorial services honoring the life of Jelani Jesse-Javontae Day in Normal and Danville this week.
A celebration of life for Jelani Day will take place at noon Saturday, Oct. 9 at Danville High School, 202 E. Fairchild St., in the auditorium.
The public is invited to attend. The celebration will not be streamed.
According to the family, Jelani always took pride in his appearance and to honor that standard his family has requested that no t-shirts of any kind be worn to the service.
Flowers can be sent to Leek and Son's funeral home in Danville.
Another memorial service will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena.
ISU graduate student Day, 25, was last seen at the Illinois State campus on Aug. 24. His car was found in Peru two days later. His body was discovered in the Illinois River in the LaSalle-Peru area on Sept. 4, but not positively identified until weeks later.
Investigators are trying to determine if Day was a victim of foul play, John Fermon, a Bloomington police spokesman, has said.
“Over time, that's where we'll get that answer,” he said of the investigation.
A collaborative multi-jurisdictional unit to further the ongoing investigation into the death of Jelani Day includes: the LaSalle County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police and the Peru, LaSalle and Bloomington police departments, with the assistance of the FBI–Behavior Analysis Unit.
Day wanted to become a doctor and was pursuing a master’s degree in speech pathology at Illinois State, said his mother, Carmen Bolden Day.
Illinois State President Terri Goss Kinzy described Day as “kind, intelligent and caring. He joined his graduate program this summer and his impact on the campus community was immediate."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
