Katelyn West, left, and Delaney Burosh were two of more than 100 volunteers who placed flags on the graves of veterans in the Danville National Cemetery Saturday morning. The effort is a Memorial Day tradition at the Danville cemetery.
featured
Memorial Day observed in Danville
- Photos by Deb Edwards | Commercial-News
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime auto body business closes
- AMBUCS Playground, water area to open this weekend
- Danville Township to partially pay for demolition
- New Gilbert Street signals to start Wednesday
- Superintendent addresses school facilities discussion
- Memorial Day events honor the fallen
- D118 to mobilize summer food distribution; retirees recognized
- Westville softball wins VVC title
- Another building to be demolished downtown
- Big possibilities with tiny homes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.