Several Memorial Day events are taking place through the weekend locally. Some of them are listed below.
DANVILLE
- Flags were placed along Vermilion Street in Danville on Friday for Memorial Way. The Danville Rotary Club solicits sponsorships for its annual Memorial Way Project which lines Vermilion Street with flags from English Street to Sunset Funeral Home for Memorial Day weekend. Each flag has a tag attached to it with the name of a deceased veteran or a loved one and some flags are simply for a veteran. Each flag sponsorship was $5, but there were also corporate sponsorships for many flags. The proceeds from the project are divided between the Vermilion County War Museum, veterans and veterans’ families scholarships at Danville Area Community College, a Veterans Assistance Program at the VA and the Danville Rotary Club.
- A group of about 75 volunteers, including several veteran family members and scout groups, will gather at Danville National Cemetery at 9 a.m. Saturday to decorate the cemetery for Memorial Day. Each year communities rally together for Memorial Day to adorn the graves at Danville National Cemetery, 1900 E. Main St., with flags to honor the service of our departed veterans. Last year, COVID almost put a halt to this tradition, but a small dedicated group of volunteers purchased their own flags to make sure it continued. This year, COVID once again almost halted the tradition, but a partnership with the National Cemetery Administration secured the flags for the strong group of volunteers to place them by the 12,000 headstones.
- The Governor Bradford Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will have a Memorial Day Service at the Women Veterans’ Memorial located at the corner of Hazel and Madison streets in Danville on Memorial Day, May 31. The ceremony is open to the public and will begin at 9:45 a.m.
Ridge Farm
- Memorial Day service at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Ridge Farm. Speaker will be Ret. 1st Sgt. Rick Jenness and Rev. James Blue will be the chaplain. There will be an airplane flyover and Kevin Lewsader will fire a cannon. The Chrisman American Legion Post is the Honor Guard. The Patriots and American Legion motorcycle riders will be present. The event is sponsored by the Ridge Farm Masonic Lodge and Crown Hill Cemetery Board. There is a large American flag display of about 200 flags along Illinois Route 1 and through the cemetery.
Georgetown and Westville
- Georgetown American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony at Georgetown Cemetery – 11 a.m. Monday.
- Westville American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony at Zamberletti Park – 11 a.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.