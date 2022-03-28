The Danville Area Community College Foundation received a check for $5,000 from the local Meijer store in support of the DACC Food Pantry.
The money will be used to purchase an institutional refrigerator so the food pantry can keep perishables on hand for students who utilize its services.
Any funds remaining from the purchase will go the general scholarship fund.
“Education and hunger are two areas of great importance to the Meijer family,” said Retail Administrative Assistant Cyndi Starwalt. “A healthy diet is crucial for students to be able to function at the level necessary to do well…We are proud to have the opportunity to partner with DACC and look forward to many more joint ventures to come.”
DACC Foundation Executive Director Tonya Hill said this was not the first time Meijer has given a gift like this one to DACC.
The DACC food pantry is available to all registered DACC students and is located on the second floor of Vermilion Hall.
The DACC Foundation keeps the food pantry available through donations of food and funds.
The food pantry is open Monday through Friday during regular office hours, when the college offices are open.
