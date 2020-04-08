DANVILLE — The network of Veterans Affairs medical centers in Illinois help each other in times of need, such as during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Veterans take care of each other. It’s the right thing to do,” said Shawn Bransky, director of the VA Illiana Health Care System.
Year round, it’s common procedure for the local VA to send veterans to the Chicago area for specialty care, for example, and to accept patients from other facilities when necessary.
During the outbreak, the Danville VA recently accepted four patients from Chicago to help open beds in its intensive care units. Those veterans — who were not COVID-19 patients — received the appropriate screening, and caution was used during transportation to Danville.
“We have to be careful who we admit,” Bransky said.
In fact, as a Level 3 facility, the Danville VA would not accept patients needing ventilation or a high level of care, Bransky said. Patients needing critical care would be transferred elsewhere.
The local VA is equipped with essential items and supplies to handle coronavirus cases and is following CDC and Illinois Department of Health guidelines, he said.
To date, Illiana has encountered one patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The VA and its clinics continue to take steps to protect veterans and staff during the pandemic.
Illiana follows CDC guidelines regarding the use of personal protective equipment. Currently, it has no shortages of protective equipment for patients or staff who require those items.
In keeping with the tradition of cooperation, based on current patient volume, the facility is able to cross-leverage and mobilize inventory from other facilities within the network.
Bransky said the facility appreciates and accepts PPE donations. However, only safe, compliant materials may enter the supply chain. Currently, large amounts of counterfeit and unproven PPE and supplies are circulating within the health care market for purchase or being offered as donations, he said.
To reduce infection exposure, the VA does not solicit nor accept donations of handmade masks or open packages of supplies. The Infection Control staff evaluates all PPE donations prior to approving them for entry into the facility supply chain.
SAFETY GUIDELINES
For the safety of patients, visitors and staff, Illiana has changed its visitation policy for the main facility in Danville and Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield to help to limit the spread of the coronavirus. No visitors of any age will be allowed to enter the medical center or outpatient facilities.
Visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center unless it is necessary for providing medical care, supporting patient care activities, or visiting under exigent circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility.
No visitors will be allowed in the Community Living Center nursing homes.
Those entering the VA’s facilities will continue to be pre-screened. At the Danville campus, veterans are required to access the medical facility at Building 98 Urgent Care entrance (24 hours/day). Patients entering the outpatient clinics will be screened at the main door prior to admission into the facility.
Enrolled veterans who have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, should call the nurse triage line at (888) 598-7793, before visiting their provider at the VA medical center or local VA clinic.
If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.
Bransky said these current measures “are being done as an overabundance of caution to protect all our veterans, visitors and employees, while we continue to deliver world-class care.”
