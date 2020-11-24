DANVILLE — In this busy and often overwhelming time for nurses and medical staff at OSF Healthcare Sacred Heart Medical Center, Vermilion Advantage's Interim President and CEO Tinisha Spain asked what the community can do for them.
"I was talking to one of the nurses at the hospital, my mom is an RN and I have a soft spot for them, on how is it going, keep up the good work," Spain said.
Spain knows they are dealing with a lot of COVID-19 patients and working long hours.
The nurse told her they also are not able to leave the unit to get a bite to eat; and food always helps.
Spain said that's something she could try to help with. She'd seen others start a Meal Train, such as if a family has lost a loved one or has a family member dealing with a serious health issue.
So a Meal Train was started online at https://mealtrain.com/v1o5y6 where groups and others can sign up to have meals delivered to the hospital.
"It just kind of took off from there," Spain said.
REG signed up for four different meals, Richard Woodard with Woodard's Computing signed up, the Ladies Club of Catlin also signed up and so did the Village of Tilton.
The Meal Train started with 10 days to get through November, and goes through the first week of December. There are still available dates and the calendar can be extended further for more people to sign up.
Food has included party trays of sandwichs and other food and pizzas.
"We're just delivering it at all different times," Spain said about reaching various employee shifts.
She said they really got a great response with the Meal Train, and "it's the least we can do."
Spain said what's really awesome to her, is that this just started from a conversation and expanded thanks to the giving community. From larger businesses to individuals, they want to send meals to the OSF hospital staff to show their appreciation during this difficult time.
"It's the whole team. It's the whole village," she added.
Commented
