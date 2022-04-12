DANVILLE — It’s McTeacher’s Night at the McDonald’s at Main Street and Bowman Avenue on Wednesday night.
Members of the Mark Denman Elementary School staff will be at the McDonald’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
There will be about 15 staff and administrators working at the counter and drive-thru.
They will be having drawings for prizes (gift cards and a bicycle) and every student that attends will get a homework pass.
Twenty percent of the sales from the event will go to help support education at Mark Denman Elementary.
Assistant Principal Eric Nethercott said they’ve made several thousand dollars in sales previously. The school hasn’t had a McTeacher’s night since before the coronavirus pandemic.
“Deanna Witzel of McDonald’s has been a phenomenal partner in supporting our school and our community,” according to Nethercott.
