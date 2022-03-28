Don and Deanna Witzel, owners and operators of the Witzel Family McDonald’s, would like to congratulate their February employees of the month.
Hometown Stars McDonald’s on South Gilbert: Precious Binion
Classic Rock-n-Roll on North Vermilion: Andres Harvey
Oakwood: Madison Stuebe
Georgetown: Allen Bechtel
Hoopeston: Kevin Rodriguez
Neighborhood McDonald’s on Bowman: Moshanique Holiday
Covington: Chealsie Beedle
The Witzels also congratulated the students and athletes of the month from the following high schools: Danville High School student Ciera Beith, Danville High School athlete Jonathan Ireland, Schlarman Academy North student Katie Smith, Schlarman Academy North athlete Aidan Gallagher, Oakwood High School student Ali Reed, Oakwood High School athlete Joe Lashuay, Georgetown Ridge Farm High School student Kevin Morgan, Georgetown Ridge Farm High School athlete Sydney Spesard, Hoopeston Area High School student Skyler Morgan, Hoopeston Area High School athlete Ben Brown, Covington High School student Bernadette Goeppner and Covington High School athlete Emmett Reynolds.
