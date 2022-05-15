Don and Deanna Witzel, owners and operators of the Witzel Family McDonald’s would like to congratulate their May employees of the month.

Hometown Stars McDonald’s on South Gilbert: Eric Hampton

Classic Rock-n-Roll on North Vermilion: Elijah Huckelberry

Oakwood: Kaitlyn Martin

Georgetown: Ali LaGrand

Hoopeston: Cayla Clayburn

Neighborhood McDonald’s on Bowman: Shiloh Barret

Covington: Penny VanVactor

The Witzels would also like to congratulate the students and athletes of the month from the following high schools:

Danville High School: Student Evan Vredenburgh; Athlete Saige Keller

Schlarman Academy North: Students Liam Underwood and Jason Craig

Oakwood High School: Student Kailah Hosier; Athlete Austin McDaniel

Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School: Student Gentry Howard; Athlete Jace Bina

Hoopeston Area High School: Student Allison Pickett; Athlete Macy Warner

Covington High School: Student Karsyn Engle; Athlete Nolan Potter.

