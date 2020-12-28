HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Mary Beth Wynn McDermott is away from her family this holiday season, but it is for a major reason.
McDermott, from Covington, Ind., is a respiratory therapist and she has seen a lot of work in a lot of places this year, starting in March.
“In February and early March, I was working in Decatur Memorial Hospital. We first heard about it being overseas and they talked about going to New York and we anticipated to not hit us because it never affects small towns, but after St. Patrick’s Day, everything started to shut down,” McDermott said. “Our hospital started to open up a COVID unit by closing outpatient surgery and I started to get text and calls that they had urgencies in Chicago.
“In April, I headed to North Chicago and I took on a 13-week COVID contract. On my first day there, we had about five or six cases and on the 10th day, we had 20 in intensive care and 10 were incubated. It was absolute chaos.”
A respiratory therapist helps patients who have respiratory problems like COPD or cerebral palsy or any muscular condition that can mess with the respiratory system. They give breathing treatments and help with sleep apnea and cpap and bipap machines. They take blood and check the ph balance and COVID increases the CO2 in a patient’s lungs, and monitors how much oxygen in the lungs and give out the right amount of oxygen.
“We have to make sure our patients are safe and when they are sedated, it helps, so our team is there to help because you have to safely turn the patient onto their stomach, properly place their head to the side so their endotracheal tube can be let go and it will losses up the lungs on the back side,” McDermott said. “It is important to move your patients because they will have muscle atrophy and COVID will build up fluid, so it is important to get the fluid out and to suction up any secretions. We do CPP – chest percussion and there are some machines that will be able to suction them up as well.”
McDermott was in Chicago until July, when everything started to slow in Illinois, but it set up for some time to take another trip.
“When I went home, there were only three patients in the wing. I went home for a week and a half and saw that Texas had a break and I talked to my recruiter and next thing I knew, I was in Dallas,” McDermott said. “I was there until the middle of August and I came back home to help my son to get ready for his senior year at Covington.”
As the pandemic got going again late in the year, McDermott hit the road again to Hagerstown.
“I took a little break and stayed at home for a little bit. In November, COVID started to ramp up and I was getting calls all the time. I talked to my husband and son and said it is time to go again,” McDermott said. “My recruiter had me come to Hagerstown and I am here until Feb. 20. … It has been a crazy year.”
Even though she will not be in Covington with her husband, Adam, and her family, McDermott said that they will still be together no matter what.
“All of us sat down and decided that me traveling is a good option right now. I am not at home all the time now, but I come home on breaks and I talk to them every night as much as I can,” McDermott said. “I talk to my mom and my grandma. My grandma is 92 and still drives her car and my mom is with her and she is 70. I talk to everyone on the phone and it is different, but they know that I will come home and they know I am stopping COVID.”
With vaccines for COVID being made, there might be light at the end of the tunnel, but McDermott will still be working hard to make sure that everyone can get through it.
“Some people are super excited and some are not. It depends on how many doses the country gets and how many they will have,” McDermott said. “I know the high-risk patients will have the option for it first and then it will go from there. It depends on how many take it and how much the virus slows down since it is newer. There will be studies on how long it is effective and how long we can have it.
“I could stay here until March or April, it depends on what happens. COVID is still kind of new and we can estimate things. I just tell everyone to wash their hands and keep socially distant.”
