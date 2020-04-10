DANVILLE — The burning of yard waste is temporarily suspended in the city, and certain liquor license holders, including bars and restaurants which have been closed due to COVID-19, will be allowed to temporarily sell pre-packaged liquor curbside.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. made the announcement Wednesday night.
His notification concerning both issues:
First, in order to support the health and safety of citizens and ease the burden borne by first responders and medical providers, burning of all yard waste, including but not limited to leaves and small twigs, is temporarily suspended until the end of the governor’s Stay at Home Order.
Smoke may trigger allergic and asthmatic attacks, causing individuals to seek treatment. Given that everyone is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to do all that we can to preserve health while ensuring that we do not overburden our healthcare facilities. Violations of this directive will result in penalties, including but not limited to tickets and/or fines.
Second, in accordance with a temporary allowance given by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and in an effort to support local businesses and their employees, the city of Danville will temporarily allow Class A, AA, B, E, Q, R, & W liquor licenses the ability to sell their existing stock of pre-packaged liquor via curbside pickup as outlined here:
Any license holder wishing to sell the remainder of their pre-packaged liquor must submit a list of current inventory to mayor@cityofdanville.org
- by 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Anyone who fails to submit existing inventory will not be authorized to provide the services outlined here.
- On Friday, April 10, Saturday, April 11, Friday April 17, and Saturday, April 18, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., anyone who has followed Step 1 will be allowed to sell their remaining stock of pre-packaged liquor via curbside pickup. You may not fill and/or sell growlers, mixed drinks, or any other item not in its original packaging. Please have customers call ahead so that you may prepare their orders.
- Upon arrival at your facility, customers are to remain in their cars while you place their orders in their trunk. At no time should customers be inside of your establishment or congregating outside of their vehicles.
- Failure to follow the protocols outlined above will result in the immediate termination of the violator’s ability to use this option. Violations by multiple facilities may result in the revocation of all license holders’ ability to use these temporary options.
Questions can be sent to Williams at mayor@cityofdanville.org.
