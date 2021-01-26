DANVILLE — Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told the Danville City Council's Public Services Committee Tuesday night that unfortunately, the removal of the antenna on top of Bresee Tower last week is probably one of the last death knells, nails in the coffin, for the city's historic downtown skyscraper.
He said the owners don't have money coming in now from those antennas, so there's no incentive for them to do anything.
"I think that unfortunately the time to save that building has gone," Williams said.
He said likely this spring, the city will be resuming court proceedings, and working to get demolition bids so the city can work with the county to get the building demolished hopefully sometime this year.
Williams said the coronavirus pandemic delayed getting bids last year, partly due to the city being cautious with finances.
The city is on track at the end of its fiscal year in April to have $7.2 million in reserves.
The city will continue to keep at least $2 million in reserves, but has funding for Bresee's demolition and other projects such as the Garfield Park Swimming Pool.
Williams said the Bresee Tower needs to be demolished for the public's safety.
"It's a ticking time bomb," Williams said.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Sharon McMahon and Williams said it will be nice to have both lanes of Main Street open again, south of the building.
"It's so frustrating," Williams said, adding that he met with Bresee owners' Chris and Jeri Collins more than two years ago and they promised a safety netting and other things which they've not done.
Williams said he hoped and prayed the city would have an alternative to demolishing it, but it hasn't happened and it's very unlikely for that to happen due to the amount of money and investment needed to save it.
"Hopefully soon the people will be able to have some relief," he said.
Last year, the city received a $1.35 million estimate to tear down Bresee Tower and the adjacent former Vermilion County Courthouse annex.
In July 2019, a non-scientific Commercial-News poll showed most people favored the 1918 12-story historic building’s demolition due to it being a safety hazard and no one moving forward with its renovation.
A Main Street lane closure has occurred since June 30, 2019, when debris fell onto Main Street from the tower at 4 N. Vermilion St.
The city had a structural engineer assess the building, and until a netting-type system to catch falling debris from Bresee Tower is erected, the structural engineer recommended westbound Main Street lanes south of the tower remain closed to vehicles and the sidewalk remain closed to pedestrians.
The engineer could see evidence of mortar failure, corrosion of metal anchors and fracturing of terracotta blocks; in addition to small cracks that indicated failure of the terracotta glaze (known as ‘crazing’), cracks through the terracotta and spalling of the terracotta. Many locations on the façade have metal straps and plywood sheets intended to secure pieces of the terracotta which are deteriorating.
It was determined that much of the remaining terracotta façade is at risk of separating from the building and falling to the ground, thereby posing an imminent hazard to pedestrians and motorists near the south and east sides of Bresee Tower.
The city also used a drone to complete an aerial assessment of the tower.
It was June 2018 when the Collinses reportedly took over ownership of the building from Scottie Porter and Historic Restorations, Inc. of Alabama, and Land Company of Danville.
In October 2017, the company was given the building from Forcht Group of Kentucky, which formerly was named First Corbin Financial Corp. Bresee was placed under ownership of the Forcht subsidiary, Land Company of Danville.
The city filed a lawsuit against Land Company of Danville when city officials heard it transferred the building and would no longer be willing to work with the city to solve the imminent danger of failing debris from the building’s exterior. In the lawsuit, the city asked for the building to be demolished within 30 days or restored within 60 days or the building be turned over to the city.
Bresee Tower in 2012 was listed on Landmarks Illinois’ statewide “Ten Most Endangered Historic Places” in Illinois list.
A market study performed on Bresee Tower at one time showed the building could support mixed residential, professional and retail uses.
The building has suffered from deterioration on its outside. Estimates have been at $1 million to $1.5 million just to renovate the outside terra cotta.
Vacant since 2006, Bresee was then owned by Land Co. of Danville, a subsidiary of Kentucky-based First Corbin Financial Corp., which said it was unable to finance a renovation. It forced business tenants out and closed the building in 2005. The company was willing to gift the building to a non-profit.
The corporation tried to donate the building to the city, county, local colleges and civic organizations, which could receive rehabilitation grants.
Debris initially fell from the building in February 2006. A protective covering was installed for pedestrians.
