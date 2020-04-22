DANVILLE — A phone call from Illinois Gov. J B. Pritzker surprised Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. Friday and had him push for Pritzker to encourage movement by the Illinois Gaming Board for Danville’s casino.
Williams discussed the phone call to check on the city at Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting when asked by Alderman Mike Puhr about any casino update.
Williams said nothing has changed with the casino plans, with Haven Gaming still wanting to go forward with the project.
He said he also hasn’t had any word from the Illinois Gaming Board. It’s meeting was canceled today due to COVID-19.
While Pritzker doesn’t have oversight of the board, Williams said he told Pritzker that the casino would mean hope for this area in jobs and revenue.
Williams also polled aldermen Tuesday night on another issue that has been brought to the council as a request from some residents from time to time — allowing the raising of chickens within city limits.
The 13 aldermen present said they were against allowing chickens in the city.
Williams said he had a petition from a resident with more than 100 signatures in support of chickens within city limits, but no roosters. Williams said raising chickens and having your own eggs is a little more pertinent with COVID-19.
The Danville City Council, not in person but via teleconference also Tuesday night, approved a semi-final subdivision plat for the Carle at the Riverfront project.
The council approved the plat, which isn’t final yet, with a 12-1 vote with alderman Dan Duncheon voting against it and alderman R.J. Davis absent.
The recommended plat approval by the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission had the condition that an agreement be included with the final plat for the Vermilion County Museum to have access to the west side of its building for maintenance purposes.
Construction still is expected to start this year. Carle hopes to open the medical campus in 2021.
Puhr asked about a date for the closure of Logan Avenue.
City Engineer Sam Cole said the street won’t be closed automatically with semi-flat approval, “given that not all the conditions have been met yet to officially close Logan.”
“We do not have a concrete date on that. It’s not known currently,” Cole said of closing Logan.
Cole also added there are a few special circumstances related to abatement or different deadlines for building owners to move their possessions out of the two buildings remaining that will be demolished on the northwest corner of the project area.
Carle’s Nick Crompton also said they continue to work with the property owners on the two buildings on the north end of the new medical campus site to relocate their business to Vermilion Street.
Carle plans to consolidate its North Vermilion and Fairchild streets facilities and ambulance service on Franklin Street for the medical campus. The campus will be on property generally bounded by North Street to the south, Gilbert Street to the east and Madison Street to the north.
The city council also approved amending the city’s zoning ordinance and map to rezone 200 W. Williams St. (the former Women’s Care Clinic) from R3 residential, medium density, zoning to B3 general business zoning to allow for professional office space and a showroom for Jake Freeman and Security Properties LLC and Freeman Exteriors.
In other discussions Tuesday night, Williams reported on census numbers — 48.4 percent of persons in Danville have responded to the 2020 U.S. Census; 53.2 percent of Vermilion County residents have responded; and 55.1 percent of Illinois residents have responded.
“We’ve had a good start, but we have a long way to go,” Williams said.
He encouraged aldermen to talk to their constituents about the importance of filling out the census questionairre for the future of the city and county.
Alderwoman Sherry Pickering also asked if there could be one day a week, with all the yard cleanups people are doing, to allow burning in the city.
Williams said OSF and Carle staff asked for the temporary burning ban due to having people show up with severe asthma attacks.
Williams also said the city is looking at possibly providing grants, with the emergency Community Development Block Grant funds the city received, to small business owners and home owners. The program is being worked out, he said, about providing some relief to people.
Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter also reported a sanitary sewer overflow was repaired in the unit block of Lakeshore Drive. Carpenter also said the city continues street sweeping and a few illegal dumping areas were located and picked up.
In other business, the council approved:
• Purchasing two undeveloped lots on Fairway Drive in Denvale West for $28,000 for a sanitary sewer pump station project.
• Appropriating $2.15 million of motor fuel tax funds related to 2020 maintenance activities for asphalt patching, concrete patching, crack sealing, sealcoating (oil and chip), asphalt milling/overlay and pavement striping.
• A $56,182 contract with A&A Concrete for 2020 miscellaneous concrete work.
• Amending two contracts with Hanson Engineering for the Northwest Sanitary Sewer Service Area and Denmark Road Improvement Project.
• Appointing Bob Iverson, Ken Salomon and Maruti Seth to the David S. Palmer Arena Board, and Rickey Williams Sr., who has criminal justice experience, to the Danville Public Building Commission Board. Williams Sr. replaces Elton “Al” Wagner II who has been on the board for more than 30 years. Mayor Williams said Wagner will be honored at a later date for his three decades of service.
• A $212,311 contract with McDowell Builders Inc. for construction of a concession/restroom building for the Ellsworth Park redevelopment project. The city received an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant for the project.
• Authorizing the filing of annual Federal Transit Association (FTA) certification and assurances.
