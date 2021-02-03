DANVILLE — As the Danville City Council met via teleconference Tuesday night for its first meeting in February, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. took time to read some thoughts he had in recognition of Black History Month.
“Often times, when we think of great inequality, we point our fingers at the South, speaking of slavery and Jim Crow. However, do you know that had it not been for seven local brave Black men who put their reputations and lives on the line for the common good of the disenfranchised, we wouldn’t be where we are today?”
“On Jan. 14, 1987 (when I was 8 – I’ll be 43 on Saturday) Frank Abram (deceased), Bashir Ali, Coach Nate Cunningham, Sr., Wence Cunningham, Jr., Rev. Roosevelt “R.J.” Davis, Albert “Pete” Derrickson (the lead plaintiff-deceased), and Eugene “Radio” Thompson (deceased) filed a federal voting rights lawsuit against the City of Danville (a complete history of the lawsuit can be found at the Danville Public Library).”
“This case began as a suit seeking an injunction against the at-large system used by the city of Danville to elect its municipal government, which consisted of a mayor and four commissioners. Under this system, the commissioners possessed both legislative and executive powers, serving as what we would consider both aldermen and department heads today. The plaintiffs and the commissioners immediately negotiated and soon produced a consent decree providing for the election of a city council from seven two-member districts, and a mayor and treasurer from the city at large. In this new system, the mayor would nominate, and the council confirm or reject, the heads of the executive departments.”
“In Sept. of 1987, after 160 years of existence, the city elected four women and two Black men as aldermen. The latter included Plaintiff Radio Thompson (who later became vice mayor) and Lester Brown (who later became vice mayor and then the first Black treasurer). It took another 28 years before we elected our first Black alderwoman, Brenda Brown (Lester’s wife, who became the first Black female vice mayor in 2017), and it took another four years after that before I was elected in 2019. Yes, that’s right, it took 192 years from our inception to elect me, our first black mayor.”
“I want to say thank you for judging me how Dr. King hoped his children would be: on the content of my character and not the color of my skin. I have every faith that if we trust God, are great stewards of the gifts and resources we’ve been given, and if we work together towards common goals, we will not only survive, but thrive. On this first day of Black History Month, I salute the ‘Magnificent 7’ who made all of this possible, and thank those who paved the way for our success. I also challenge us to follow their heroic example and fight racism and other forms of injustice wherever they rear their ugly heads,” Williams stated.
Williams told the council he wants to honor the plaintiffs, two who live here and two who live out of state and before we lose any more, with a plaque or another recognition at a council meeting in the future when the meetings are in-person again. He’d like to invite the plaintiffs and family members of the plaintiffs for the recognition.
“The bravery of these plaintiffs should not go unmarked, unnoticed,” he said, adding that they made it possible for anyone who meets the criteria to serve as alderman or alderwoman in the city of Danville.
Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson, who also initially served when the city’s form of government changed, said he’s also proud of the plaintiffs and the city’s hard-fought progress.
Added Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown, “Let us continue to work well together.”
She said we’ve come quite a way for equality, but still have a long way to go.
In action items Tuesday night, the council approved purchasing self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for the Danville Fire Department. The cost is $360,812 for 45 Scott SCBA, 45 SCBA masks, 90 SCBA bottles, two rapid intervention team packs and supporting equipment to be purchased from Municipal Emergency Services. Funding comes from an Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
The council also approved budget amendments; authorizing an application requesting up to $75,000 under Round 5 of the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s Abandoned Properties Program; and reappointed Scott Dowers and John Spezia to the David S. Palmer Arena board.
