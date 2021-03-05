DANVILLE — Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. Thursday night provided aldermen a more detailed update on the city’s demolitions of dilapidated structures from 2016 and into the upcoming years.
Information was provided by Program Compliance Coordinator Tracy Craft and Geographic Information System Coordinator/IT Support Specialist Adam Aull regarding demolitions during the past five years, residential and main corridor demolitions slated for this year, as well as where demolitions should stand by the end of 2021.
The projections for this year are not complete as the city has other structures such as the former Pizza Hut which has long needed to be demolished on North Vermilion Street near Applebee’s, the collapsing dry cleaners between Hazel and Washington streets, the old church to the west of Leek & Sons Funeral Home, the old Paxton Warehouse on the city’s east side, and a number of others on the city’s radar, according to Williams.
Completed Demolitions 2016-2020
In the past five years, the city has demolished 355 structures. Breakdown by ward:
108, or ~30.4 % were in Ward 1
96, or ~27 % were in Ward 2
61, or ~17.2 % were in Ward 3
53, or ~14.9 % were in Ward 4
28, or ~7.9 % were in Ward 5
3, or ~0.8 % were in Ward 6
6, or ~1.7 % were in Ward 7
Demolitions Slated for 2021 – All are subject to change.
This is what the city’s current demolition schedule looks like (if all goes well for the rest of Fiscal Year 2020 and the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021). The list is not comprehensive and does not include major commercial structures. The top of each section includes funding source, who will demo the property and occasionally a description, tentative demolition start date, and/or status report.
Of the 46 structures on this list:
18, or ~39.1 % are in Ward 1
6, or ~13 % are in Ward 2
13, or ~28.3 % are in Ward 3
7, or ~15.2 % are in Ward 4
1, or ~2.2 % are in Ward 5
0, or ~0 % are in Ward 6
1, or ~2.2 % are in Ward 7
Community Development Block Grant – FY20 (CITY CREW): May be additional demos if funds remain after these are complete.
201 Tennessee – In progress, then moving down the list.
14 Tennessee
16 Tennessee
Community Reinvestment 310 Fund (CITY CREW)
916 N. Vermilion – Will add to property at northwest corner of Vermilion and Fairchild streets (awaiting tree removal).
513 Harmon – Williams Street Realignment Project.
205 E. 3rd – Burnout w/signed consent.
513 W. Madison – Burnout awaiting signed consent.
310 Fund (CONTRACTOR)
205 and 209 W. Seminary – Starting within the next week.
1118 Sherman – Starting within the next week.
1439 Golf Terrace – In progress
Private Funds, CDBG and 310 Funds (CONTRACTOR): Fairchild Corridor Project
- 816 and 820 Franklin
- 204 and 207 W. Fairchild
- 901, 903 and 909 Oak
Strong Communities Program Grant – CITY OWNED (CITY CREW/CONTRACTOR): Start around June 2021.
8 N. State
10 Davis
15 and 22 S. Griffin
109 Pennsylvania
228 Kentucky
416 N. Griffin
611 and 833 Jewel
805 Bryan
1019 E. Williams
1003 and 1005 Glenwood
1206 Wabash
42 Warrington
235 S. Griffin
1504 Cleveland
Abandoned Residential Property Municipality Relief Program (APP) Grant (If not received, 310 Fund) – Vermilion County Trustee OWNED (CITY AND/OR CONTRACTOR)
26 Minnesota
123 Ohio
6 Cronkhite
16 Delaware
21 N. Alexander
18 Corrine
514 Martin
912 E. Fairchild
410 Sherman
803 Harmon
401 Cunningham
Future Demolitions – Post 2021
After exhausting this list, there will be approximately 35 more city-owned houses left to demolish that are not on a list already.
“We hope to demolish these with 2021 CDBG monies. This does not include the hundreds of privately-held residential and dozens of commercial structures that will still need to be demolished,” according to Williams.
