DANVILLE — Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. Thursday night provided aldermen a more detailed update on the city’s demolitions of dilapidated structures from 2016 and into the upcoming years.

Information was provided by Program Compliance Coordinator Tracy Craft and Geographic Information System Coordinator/IT Support Specialist Adam Aull regarding demolitions during the past five years, residential and main corridor demolitions slated for this year, as well as where demolitions should stand by the end of 2021.

The projections for this year are not complete as the city has other structures such as the former Pizza Hut which has long needed to be demolished on North Vermilion Street near Applebee’s, the collapsing dry cleaners between Hazel and Washington streets, the old church to the west of Leek & Sons Funeral Home, the old Paxton Warehouse on the city’s east side, and a number of others on the city’s radar, according to Williams.

Completed Demolitions 2016-2020

In the past five years, the city has demolished 355 structures. Breakdown by ward:

108, or ~30.4 % were in Ward 1

96, or ~27 % were in Ward 2

61, or ~17.2 % were in Ward 3

53, or ~14.9 % were in Ward 4

28, or ~7.9 % were in Ward 5

3, or ~0.8 % were in Ward 6

6, or ~1.7 % were in Ward 7

Demolitions Slated for 2021 – All are subject to change.

This is what the city’s current demolition schedule looks like (if all goes well for the rest of Fiscal Year 2020 and the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021). The list is not comprehensive and does not include major commercial structures. The top of each section includes funding source, who will demo the property and occasionally a description, tentative demolition start date, and/or status report.

Of the 46 structures on this list:

18, or ~39.1 % are in Ward 1

6, or ~13 % are in Ward 2

13, or ~28.3 % are in Ward 3

7, or ~15.2 % are in Ward 4

1, or ~2.2 % are in Ward 5

0, or ~0 % are in Ward 6

1, or ~2.2 % are in Ward 7

Community Development Block Grant – FY20 (CITY CREW): May be additional demos if funds remain after these are complete.

201 Tennessee – In progress, then moving down the list.

14 Tennessee

16 Tennessee

Community Reinvestment 310 Fund (CITY CREW)

916 N. Vermilion – Will add to property at northwest corner of Vermilion and Fairchild streets (awaiting tree removal).

513 Harmon – Williams Street Realignment Project.

205 E. 3rd – Burnout w/signed consent.

513 W. Madison – Burnout awaiting signed consent.

310 Fund (CONTRACTOR)

205 and 209 W. Seminary – Starting within the next week.

1118 Sherman – Starting within the next week.

1439 Golf Terrace – In progress

Private Funds, CDBG and 310 Funds (CONTRACTOR): Fairchild Corridor Project

  • 816 and 820 Franklin
  • 204 and 207 W. Fairchild
  • 901, 903 and 909 Oak

Strong Communities Program Grant – CITY OWNED (CITY CREW/CONTRACTOR): Start around June 2021.

8 N. State

10 Davis

15 and 22 S. Griffin

109 Pennsylvania

228 Kentucky

416 N. Griffin

611 and 833 Jewel

805 Bryan

1019 E. Williams

1003 and 1005 Glenwood

1206 Wabash

42 Warrington

235 S. Griffin

1504 Cleveland

Abandoned Residential Property Municipality Relief Program (APP) Grant (If not received, 310 Fund) – Vermilion County Trustee OWNED (CITY AND/OR CONTRACTOR)

26 Minnesota

123 Ohio

6 Cronkhite

16 Delaware

21 N. Alexander

18 Corrine

514 Martin

912 E. Fairchild

410 Sherman

803 Harmon

401 Cunningham

Future Demolitions – Post 2021

After exhausting this list, there will be approximately 35 more city-owned houses left to demolish that are not on a list already.

“We hope to demolish these with 2021 CDBG monies. This does not include the hundreds of privately-held residential and dozens of commercial structures that will still need to be demolished,” according to Williams.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you